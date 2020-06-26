UrduPoint.com
UAE Government: Commercial Centres, Restaurants Allowed To Operate At 60 Percent Capacity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:45 AM

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants allowed to operate at 60 percent capacity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), have raised the capacity of shoppers and diners allowed in commercial centers and restaurants to 60 percent while taking into consideration all relevant preventive and precautionary measures.

No more than four people are allowed at each table, with dining tables to be distanced 2 metres apart, according to a joint statement by NCEMA and MoHaP today.

According to the statement, waiting areas should remain closed and outlets must only serve food and drink using disposable cutlery, and hand sanitiser dispensers must be available. Wearing masks, and gloves is a must while changing them regularly in addition to maintaining safety distance norms and ensuring all working staff are free of COVID-19.

The MoHaP and NCEMA added that they have already allowed children below 12 years in age and people who are not over 70 years old into all commercial centres and restaurants nationwide, reiterating the necessity of taking all COVID-19 countermeasures into consideration to ensure public safety.

The two authorities have called upon the public, including malls shoppers and visitors to comply with all restrictions, including wearing masks for children aged four years old and above whenever they are inside malls in addition to taking their temperature upon entry.

The statement added that setting malls' capacity as well as other precautionary and preventive measures, is subject to evaluation by relevant authorities in each emirate as per the readiness and circumstances of each establishment.

