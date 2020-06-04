UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Government: COVID-19 Recoveries Rise To Over 19,000; 571 New Cases Identified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:15 AM

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 19,000; 571 new cases identified

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The UAE Government announced on Monday that an 41,762 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted among UAE citizens and residents, resulting in the detection of 571 new cases and taking the total number of infections in the country to 36,359.

This includes those receiving treatment, recovered cases, and deaths. 427 additional patients have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 19,153.

The announcement was made during the regular media briefing held in Abu Dhabi, wherein Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE Government, provided an update on coronavirus-related developments and measures taken to mitigate its impact.

During the briefing, Dr. Al Shamsi also announced the death of one patient from COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths to 270.

"The number of COVID-19 cases still receiving treatment now stands at 16,936 from different nationalities," she added.

Dr. Al Shamsi emphasized the importance of the coming period, saying that restoring normalcy is contingent upon the public’s full adherence to health measures in place.

"Any negligence or recklessness will lead, God forbid, to dire consequences," she warned.

"Our frontline health workers are spearheading the campaign to limit the spread of COVID-19. They are forging ahead with their heroic work around the clock to ensure our safety. Now that the government and private sectors have re-opened, it has become incumbent on all of us to honour our collective and individual responsibility to ensure full compliance with all preventative measures. We all must honour our responsibility toward ensuring our safety and that of others. We have to continue to protect our homeland, our nation’s development, and our welfare," she concluded.

Addressing the briefing, Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said the UAE has taken additional steps towards restoring normalcy by allowing some of the country's airports to permit the transfer and transit of passengers from other international ports.

"The decision includes Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Sharjah International Port, and covers Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia," he said, noting that these carriers would announce details on their operations in the coming days.

"The decision has been made following a holistic review by a number of national authorities, including NCEMA, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and the health sector."

"As a global aviation hub, the UAE is determined to ensure the application of COVID-19 countermeasures according to the criteria of various international aviation organisations in order to protect the safety of passengers and staff at its airports," he continued.

"Dedicated taskforces from various departments have been working to develop a comprehensive framework to apply safety procedures across the country's airports and through air carriers by conducting field visits to ensure all precautionary measures are in place for the safety of all passengers across all arrival and departure terminals, as well as in all means of transport inside airports and plane cabins," he explained.

He added that field teams at the country’s airports made up of both citizens and residents are exerting all efforts to "honour their responsibilities, accelerate the restoration of normal air traffic, and support this vital sector. We thank them all for their honourable efforts."

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah Traffic Lead Hub God Media All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

17 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of PMLN MPA

1 minute ago

Crime review meeting held

1 minute ago

Police arrested a man for making frequent hoax cal ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.