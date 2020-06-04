UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 19,000; 571 new cases identified

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The UAE Government announced on Monday that an 41,762 additional COVID-19 tests were conducted among UAE citizens and residents, resulting in the detection of 571 new cases and taking the total number of infections in the country to 36,359.

This includes those receiving treatment, recovered cases, and deaths. 427 additional patients have fully recovered after receiving the necessary medical care, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 19,153.

The announcement was made during the regular media briefing held in Abu Dhabi, wherein Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE Government, provided an update on coronavirus-related developments and measures taken to mitigate its impact.

During the briefing, Dr. Al Shamsi also announced the death of one patient from COVID-19, taking the total number of deaths to 270.

"The number of COVID-19 cases still receiving treatment now stands at 16,936 from different nationalities," she added.

Dr. Al Shamsi emphasized the importance of the coming period, saying that restoring normalcy is contingent upon the public’s full adherence to health measures in place.

"Any negligence or recklessness will lead, God forbid, to dire consequences," she warned.

"Our frontline health workers are spearheading the campaign to limit the spread of COVID-19. They are forging ahead with their heroic work around the clock to ensure our safety. Now that the government and private sectors have re-opened, it has become incumbent on all of us to honour our collective and individual responsibility to ensure full compliance with all preventative measures. We all must honour our responsibility toward ensuring our safety and that of others. We have to continue to protect our homeland, our nation’s development, and our welfare," she concluded.

Addressing the briefing, Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said the UAE has taken additional steps towards restoring normalcy by allowing some of the country's airports to permit the transfer and transit of passengers from other international ports.

"The decision includes Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, and Sharjah International Port, and covers Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai, and Air Arabia," he said, noting that these carriers would announce details on their operations in the coming days.

"The decision has been made following a holistic review by a number of national authorities, including NCEMA, the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and the health sector."

"As a global aviation hub, the UAE is determined to ensure the application of COVID-19 countermeasures according to the criteria of various international aviation organisations in order to protect the safety of passengers and staff at its airports," he continued.

"Dedicated taskforces from various departments have been working to develop a comprehensive framework to apply safety procedures across the country's airports and through air carriers by conducting field visits to ensure all precautionary measures are in place for the safety of all passengers across all arrival and departure terminals, as well as in all means of transport inside airports and plane cabins," he explained.

He added that field teams at the country’s airports made up of both citizens and residents are exerting all efforts to "honour their responsibilities, accelerate the restoration of normal air traffic, and support this vital sector. We thank them all for their honourable efforts."