UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Chairman of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, and Vice-Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showcased the UAE's SDG Data Hub, emphasising the UAE’s pioneering role as the first country in the region to launch a data hub for SDGs in 2017.

During a special session on data-driven voluntary national and local reviews for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in New York, Lootah also highlighted the significant outcomes of the UAE's voluntary review report, which serves as a successful model for accelerating the global achievement of SDGs.

He emphasised the UAE's commitment, under its visionary leadership, to support local and global transformative projects and promote intergovernmental knowledge exchange to empower sustainable development plans and goals and to accelerate SDG17- Partnerships for the Goals.

From 10th to 19th July, the UAE delegation will showcase initiatives and programmes aimed at accelerating sustainable development. They will also engage with international organisations, NGOs, scientists, research institutions, academia, and the youth to discuss the most effective approaches for achieving the SDGs, exchanging knowledge, and fostering collaborations.

As part of their participation, the UAE’s government delegation actively participated in two keynote sessions. In these sessions, a particular focus was placed on UN SDG7, which seeks to ensure affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030.

The first session emphasised the interdependence between SDG7 and other SDGs, while the second session explored the financing of clean energy projects through collaborative efforts and equality, with the objective of realising shared ambitions.

During the sessions, Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), shared insights on the UAE's prominent experience and strategic approach to enhancing the role of renewable and clean energy in the local and global energy mix.

She emphasised the UAE's unwavering commitment to promoting clean energy by investing over US$50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries worldwide.

In addition, she emphasised the strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, which entails a joint investment of US$100 billion in clean energy projects with a targeted production capacity of 100 gigawatts in the UAE, the US, and various locations globally by 2035.

Dr. Al Hosany stated, "The UAE continues to lead globally in supporting the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG7, which aims to provide clean energy. By accelerating the energy transition and diversifying our energy mix, both domestically and internationally, we contribute to bolstering global energy security."

She added, "The UAE is leading the way in the global clean energy transition. Through its partnership with IRENA, the UAE is supporting and financing major clean energy projects, such as the US$1 billion Energy Transition Accelerator Financing Platform (ETAF) project which attracted funding of US$400 million from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), and the ‘Empowering Lives and Livelihoods – Renewables for Climate Action’ initiative, which aims to raise US$1 billion to strengthen food and health value chains."

The UAE government delegation also met with Rohit Aggarwala, Commissioner of the NYC Department of Environmental Protection, to discuss common areas of cooperation in the sectors of carbon removal from urban areas, smart planning for sustainable cities and communities of the future, and exploring smart solutions to future challenges and turning them into opportunities in the sectors of sustainable urban planning and infrastructure.

The delegation also presented the UAE's extensive urban renaissance over the past fifty years, and showcased that part of the UAE Centennial Vision 2071 is a manifestation of the objectives of SDG11- Sustainable Cities and Communities.



The High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

Since its establishment in 2012, the High-Level Political Forum has served as the Primary platform for the United Nations to discuss sustainable development. It plays a central role in monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Under the theme of “Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels”, this year's forum will review in-depth SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11, and 17.