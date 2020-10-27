UAE government designs future of education, human capital for next 50 years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) The UAE Government held consultative meetings to design the future of education and human capital for the next fifty years, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of the 50-year Development Plan Committee’s efforts, led by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to integrate the work of Federal and local authorities in drafting the pillars of the UAE Centennial Plan.

The five-day consultative meetings, which were attended by over 600 officials from federal and local authorities aimed to ensure the overall development of the education sector and national human resources, through analysing current information, foreseeing future global developments, and drafting proactive plans to face potential challenges.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, as well as other officials, attended the meetings.

Al Hammadi presented the country’s education and human capital plan to prepare for the next fifty years, noting that this vital portfolio is a national priority for the UAE, which has organised several consultative meetings between educational authorities to identify future requirements and draft a unified plan.

These meetings were held to achieve the lifelong education concept and institutionalise a sustainable educational vision, he added, noting that this vision will employ all available capacities and foresee the future.

Al Muheiri stressed that the development plan for the next fifty years plan, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, is a key tool for supporting the country’s overall sustainable development.

The Ministry of Education, in cooperation with government authorities and educational institutions is working to shape the future and preparing to draft an educational vision that will serve as a turning point, to achieve the country’s objectives and promote innovation, she added.

Under the same framework, Al Hamli highlighted the importance of reinforcing the national efforts to draft a national strategy to prepare for the next fifty years, in line with the aspirations of Highness Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also commended the support of Sheikh Mansour for the plan’s national teams and his monitoring of their work.

Al Amiri pointed out that the UAE, due to the directives of its leadership is enhancing its leading global position in many sectors, by planning for the future and utilising innovation.