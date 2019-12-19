UrduPoint.com
UAE Government Determined To Develop AI, MBZUAI Tests Limits Of Science: Chinese Newspaper

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:15 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) The opening of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, is "an important milestone" that manifests the determination of the UAE Government to develop Artificial Intelligence, Chinese newspaper Global Times said.

The newspaper, which belongs to the People's Daily, the largest newspaper group in China, highlighted also the significance of Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports Conference and Exhibition, which was held a day before the opening of MBZUAI in October.

MBZUAI is considered the first graduate-level, research-based AI university in the world, while DAIS was the region’s first ever conference on AI in the global sports industry.

The newspaper said although the UAE "is rich in oil ... and there has been a transformation in its financial services industry, aiming to become the financial centre of the middle East," these two events emphasised how the UAE is "moving towards diversifying its economy."

The opening of MBZUAI reflected Abu Dhabi's "confidence in testing the limits of science and AI," the newspaper said, adding that Chinese experience in AI has made Arab-Chinese cooperation in science and technology "very prominent."

