UAE government develops innovative solutions to energy, infrastructure challenges

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) The UAE government has developed innovative and effective solutions to energy and infrastructure challenges, as part of the first batch of the "Nothing Is Impossible Hackathon" model for students of national and international universities.

The Hackathon, organised by the Ministry of Possibilities, aimed at enhancing student participation in designing the new generation of government practices to support the government's efforts in preparing for the future.

The first batch of the hackathon focused on developing innovative and effective solutions to four main challenges set by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, including "energy consumption in buildings, traffic congestion, flood mitigation, and the sustainable aviation fuel challenge."

The UAE government honoured the students participating in the Hackathon, in the presence of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, along with a number of senior officials.

Suhail Al Mazrouei stressed that the ministry supports the active participation of university students in shaping the future of energy, infrastructure, housing and transportation in the UAE, via an ambitious vision that develops tools and mechanisms to ensure the UAE’s preparedness for the next fifty years.

He pointed out that the ministry continues to cooperate with its strategic partners in the Federal and local government, as well as the private sector, to develop methodologies and policies and launch initiatives and projects aimed at achieving sustainability, investing in the future and ensuring a better life for future generations.

Al Roumi reiterated that the UAE government is adopting the development of new business models that enhance readiness for the future and raise the level of government flexibility in the face of changes.

She said that the "Nothing is Impossible" model for university students supports the process of future government work, and embodies the government's directions to invest in young energies and strengthen partnerships with universities and scientific research centres in exploring new trends and opportunities to implement the best government model that keeps pace with global changes.