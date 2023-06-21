UrduPoint.com

UAE Government Develops New Transformational Targets To Transform Government Work Ecosystem

Published June 21, 2023

UAE Government develops new transformational targets to transform government work ecosystem

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) The Government of the UAE has hosted a workshop, bringing together officials from 40 Federal government entities to design and develop the government's transformation goals system, to boost efforts to revolutionise government work procedures.

The workshop focused on identifying specific objectives that would drive the UAE's development over the next 10 years, and accelerate transformative shifts in priority government files, as well as formulating the UAE's second batch of transformational projects to be implemented in the coming period.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, affirmed that the UAE, guided by the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is outlining its development journey based on future-proof systems and an overarching approach that covers various vital sectors and areas.

The UAE Government is working to update its approach to meet ongoing shifts and national requirements by boosting intergovernmental cooperation and integration, and deliver a more practical and timely work model that keeps pace with global developments in vital sectors, he added.

The national transformational goals are centred around the idea of directing government work efforts to find solutions to various challenges, with performance being measured yearly. These goals also contribute to the launch of major transformational projects that accelerate the UAE's goal achievement pace.

The national transformational goals were developed as per a set of specific standards, that focus on top national priorities and aim to reshape global competitiveness and create a tangible impact.

