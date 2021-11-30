UAE government entities discuss information security; call for coordinated efforts to ensure business continuity

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) UAE government entities, representing nuclear regulation, emergency preparedness and public health sectors, underscored the importance of information security, emergency preparedness and mental health to protect the community and ensure that entities can maintain their mandates, especially in times of emergencies.

These views were made during a one-day workshop, organised by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) to discuss the importance of information security and business continuity challenges during the pandemic, and lessons learnt.

The workshop brought together national experts and decision-makers to share knowledge and expertise regarding information protection and business sustainability. During the workshop, they presented their case studies to illustrate best practices to eliminate information security threats; promote information security culture among the UAE government entities.

In his opening remarks, Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), stated, "At the time, the world experienced unprecedented challenges, disrupting businesses, trade, industries and others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE, thanks to its wise leadership, has successfully managed the pandemic, ensuring public safety and continuing business. FANR took swift actions to ensure its staff safety and wellbeing and continue its essential regulatory oversight. During such times, we achieved historic milestones for the UAE when we issued operating licenses of Units 1 and 2 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, making the nation the first Arab country to operate a nuclear power plant.

Meanwhile, Dr. Taher Al Ameri, Spokesperson for the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) stressed that business continuity is mandatory for government entities to carry out their duties. He presented various stages of emergency preparedness and coordination mechanism across the government to ensure the smooth operation of the workplace.

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Executive Director of Communicable Diseases Sector in Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and Official Spokesperson for Health Sector in the UAE, maintained that physical and mental health during pandemics is critical to ensure public safety. She said that it is imperative to maintain resilience by building connections, seeking help and embracing healthy thoughts in workplaces.

Dr. Naill Al Momani, Head of Crisis Management Department in the Dubai Police academy, presented a case study on "Are we prepared for future disasters?". He stressed that business continuity is required for business functioning, underscoring that preparedness leads to better performance. In addition, he underscored the roles of individuals and organisations in developing and supporting business continuity to ensure the smooth operation of the business.

The participants stressed that community awareness plays an important role in supporting government efforts to ensure business continuity and information security, especially in crises.