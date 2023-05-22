UAE Government Establishes 'Centre For Government Digital Excellence'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2023) Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samer Abu Latif, Vice President of microsoft Worldwide and Microsoft Head of Central and Eastern Europe, the middle East and Africa, and Hani Ashkar, Middle East Senior Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), to establish the “UAE Centre for Government Digital Excellence”

The centre aims to support the government’s digital transformation, enabling government authorities to benefit from the best global practices and modern technologies to improve government services and operations.

The committee aims to enhance the country’s digital capabilities and services. To achieve this goal, it launched the centre in partnership with Microsoft and PwC as a crucial step to advancing its digital efforts.

The new centre will help the government develop new ways of working, enhance its digital capabilities, improve its digital competitiveness and train its staff in these areas, Al Roumi said, commending the efforts of Microsoft and PwC and their ongoing collaboration with the UAE Government.

Abu Latif expressed his happiness at partnering with the UAE Government and PwC to launch the new centre, stressing that cooperation and innovation are key factors for a successful digital transformation process.

He also affirmed the need to continue supporting the digital transformation process to create new opportunities and encourage development, which aligns with their goal of empowering the country’s authorities to achieve more by enhancing and modernising the work of individuals.

Ashkar lauded the UAE for its remarkable progress in adopting artificial intelligence (AI), expressing his happiness at working with the committee and Microsoft to create the centre, which will offer technology-based solutions, adding their partnership aims to build trust with society and overcome all challenges.

The centre will conduct research and development in digital transformation and examine how advanced technologies affect government work. It will also host various events and workshops to enhance the skills of government employees and familiarise them with the opportunities and challenges of digital transformation.