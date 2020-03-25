UrduPoint.com
UAE Government: Food Retail Outlets, Including Cooperative Societies, Grocery Stores, Supermarkets, Pharmacies Permitted To Remain Open 24 Hours A Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies permitted to remain open 24 hours a day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said today that food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies are permitted to remain open 24/7 while not exceeding a maximum capacity of 30 percent of their total occupancy in order to ensure the minimum recommended physical distance of two metres between customers as per social distancing protocols aimed at minimising shared spaces and overcrowding in line with the precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"All bodies concerned have to abide by the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the State's competent bodies to ensure public safety and people's well-being," said the two authorities in their joint statement.

The announcement comes further to the statement issued previously by the two authorities on the closure of all commercial centres, shopping malls and open fish, vegetables and meat markets with the exception of food retail outlets, including cooperative societies, grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies for two weeks, with the decision to remain subject to further review and reassessment.

