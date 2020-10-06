UAE Government has prioritised housing sector, says Suhail Al Mazrouei on World Habitat Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, stated that the UAE Government, since the establishment of the country in 1971, has prioritised the housing sector to provide citizens with suitable housing that will achieve their family stability, happiness and quality of life, which are key pillars of the UAE Vision 2021.

In his statement on the occasion of World Habitat Day celebrated on the first Monday of October, he said that providing sustainable housing will meet the aspirations of Emirati families and achieve their happiness, which requires hard work and cooperation to turn plans and strategies into real programmes for building a better future.

"Housing institutions have exerted significant efforts to develop model houses built according to modern global and sustainable standards, which will fulfil the ambitions of citizens and the needs of Emirati families. Our goals include keeping pace with the UAE Government’s directives to prepare for the next fifty years, by offering various housing options for future Emirati generations," he added.

Al Mazrouei also highlighted the key role of the private sector in strengthening the housing system in the UAE, noting that encouraging this sector to invest in the system is one of the programme’s plans.

The programme has contributed, since its establishment over 20 years ago, to the stability of 33,838 Emirati families, through offering housing support and constructing comprehensive housing districts. It also achieved significant success in ensuring that the required specifications for citizens’ housing districts and the construction of sustainable housing are met.

The programme built five housing districts comprising 1,490 houses, with 3,018 houses being under construction and will be delivered between 2020 and 2022.

The United Nations designated the first Monday of October of every year as World Habitat Day to reflect on the state of towns and cities, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter.

This year the Day is celebrated under theme: Housing For All A Better Urban Future.