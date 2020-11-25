UrduPoint.com
UAE Government Holds Consultation Meetings On Future Of Government Work Over Next 50 Years

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) The UAE Government held a series of consultation meetings on the future of government work over the next fifty years, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the integration and coordination between Federal and local authorities.

The meeting also took place as part of the efforts of the 50-Year Development Plan Committee, chaired by H.H Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to design the future features of vital national sectors.

The four-day meetings were attended by several ministers, secretaries-general of executive councils, and some 150 government officials and specialists from federal and local authorities. The meetings discussed three key pillars, which are the future of the government, the sustainability of financial resources and long-term public finance strategies, and media and government communication.

The discussion on the future of the government covered several areas that include strategies and policies, government performance, government services, legislation, human resources, digital infrastructure and information.

While discussing the sustainability of financial resources and long-term public finance strategies, the meetings’ participants assessed key issues, such as the sources of government proceeds, new financing tools, news ways of drafting and implementing budgets, allocating resources to government priorities, and ensuring financial flexibility.

The media and government communication discussion addressed various topics, including the role of media and communication in creating a good reputation, motivation and influence, future government communication tools, and trust in the media and the government.

During the discussion of the future of the government, the participants presented plans for establishing a future government action model, as well as enhancing the government’s readiness and flexibility to prepare for the next fifty years, by focussing on government strategies and policies, improving government performance, and offering the best government services.

The strategies and policies pillar focussed on planning to raise flexibility and improve government performance, to draft a framework for monitoring performance, establishing an action model that emphasises flexibility, keeping pace with the latest developments, and adopting the principles of excellence.

The government services pillar focussed on restructuring the services system, enhancing user experiences and designing proactive digital services available around the clock.

