UAE government holds consultative meetings in preparation for next 50 years plan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The UAE government has held five coordination meetings in preparation for next fifty years to discuss family, youth, sports, and cultural issues as well as the values of the Emirati society, as part of the efforts of the "50-year Development Plan Committee", chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The meetings are in the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to intensify national efforts and enhance government integration and coordination at the Federal and local levels to define future directions and develop a plan in preparation for the next fifty years.

The meetings, which were attended by ministers and secretaries-general of executive councils, and more than 500 officials and employees from federal and local government agencies, tackled the outcomes of the national teams' work in the UAE community axis, and the views and approaches they reached in this vital sector.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; along with a number of senior officials attended the meetings.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Secretary-General of the"50-year Development Plan Committee" highlighted that these coordination meetings embody the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to promote joint action and coordination between all federal and local authorities in developing the axes of the Preparation for the Next Fifty Years Plan.

Al Roumi also stated that these meetings translate the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed to prepare for the next phase by enhancing readiness for the future and adopting a proactive approach that anticipates challenges to achieve the goals of the Year "2020: Towards the next 50."