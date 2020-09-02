UrduPoint.com
UAE Government Holds Knowledge Workshops To Reinforce Capacities Of Costa Rican Government For Post-COVID-19 Era

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE Government holds knowledge workshops to reinforce capacities of Costa Rican government for post-COVID-19 era

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) The UAE Government held a series of knowledge workshops and specialist sessions aimed at reinforcing the capacities of government working teams in Costa Rica for the post-COVID-19 era.

The workshops will also enable Costa Rica to develop its vital sectors and benefit from the UAE’s successful government modernisation experience, under the framework of a strategic partnership agreement related to government modernisation and development signed by the two countries on the sidelines of the World Government Summit 2019.

The workshops, which were remotely moderated and presented by experts from the UAE Government and attended by government officials from Costa Rica, addressed various topics, such as predicting the features of the post-COVID-19 economy, building the foundations of competitive tourism, foreign direct investment, and how to focus the UAE’s successful experience in countering the effects of the pandemic.

Dr. Yasser Al Naqbi, Assistant Director-General of Government Leadership and Capacity at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, stated that the UAE is a unique international model based on cumulative experiences and developing best practices that address various challenges and rely on future planning, making it one of the most successful countries in fighting COVID-19.

The workshops and specialised sessions are part of the UAE’s keenness to share its leading experiences with other governments, he added, noting that they were presented by Emirati experts and specialists and attended by Costa Rican officials, as well as achieved proactive interactions and drafted rapid recovery plans.

