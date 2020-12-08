UAE Government holds regular media briefing on coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2020) The UAE Government held its regular media briefing to present the health situation around the country, and highlight figures and statistics provided by medical establishments responsible for combatting the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

During the briefing, Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Official Spokesman of the UAE Government, revealed several figures that closely monitor the national health situation from 2nd December to 8th December, 2020.

Al Hammadi said that during this period, 791,739 tests were conducted around the country, revealing 8,688 confirmed cases, but the rate of positive cases stands at 1 percent, which is lower compared to the European Union, EU, rate of 11.9 percent, the middle East and North Africa rate of 7.5 percent, and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, rate of 8.4 percent.

Al Hammadi also noted that total recoveries during this period totalled 4,628 while deaths totalled 20, with the death rate standing at 0.3 percent, which is the lowest rate globally compared to the EU rate of 2.3 percent, the Middle East and North Africa rate of 2.3 percent, and the OECD rate of 2.4 percent.

Al Hammadi responded to several questions on topics of concern from the public.

The first was about the effects of coronavirus on women during pregnancy, whether pregnant women are more prone to infection, and what they should do if infected.

Al Hammadi pointed out that pregnant women, according to available data, are not more prone to being infected, so there is no associated risk to them and their babies.

Regarding face masks, Al Hammadi stressed that contrary to the common misconception among many people, wearing face masks for long periods does not lead to lower oxygen levels in the body and an accumulation of carbon dioxide, as long as they are worn correctly.

Wearing face masks protects people with chronic respiratory diseases from being infected with viruses that can damage their respiratory system, he added, noting that wearing face masks while engaged in some sport, especially high-intensity sports, may affect one’s ability to breathe normally and lead to breathing difficulties.

At the end of the briefing, Al Hammadi urged the entire community to adhere to the preventive measure and maintain the successes achieved by the country since the start of the pandemic, by being aware and committed.