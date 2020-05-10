UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Government Holds Remote Meeting To Discuss Preparations For Post-COVID-19 Period

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE Government holds remote meeting to discuss preparations for post-COVID-19 period

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) Upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Government began a remote meeting today, entitled, "Preparations for the post-coronavirus, COVID-19, period."

The meeting, which will continue until Tuesday, 12th May, is being attended by ministers, secretaries-general of executive councils, officials from over 100 Federal government and local authorities, and international experts.

During the last meeting of the UAE Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave instructions to develop a national strategy for the post-COVID-19 era. His Highness called on the ministers, undersecretaries, members of the executive councils and experts to collaborate to produce the strategy and establish short-term and long-term policies to reactivate the economic activities in the country.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed on the importance of inviting local, regional and international experts to participate in brainstorming sessions and workshops to analyse the situation and produce applicable solutions. He ordered that an emergency plan be developed to increase the productivity and competitiveness of the medical industries sector as part of preparation for the post-COVID-19 era in the country.

"New teams are required to work faster, more thoroughly and more responsively to the fast-changing daily developments," Sheikh Mohammed said.

His Highness added that "Our national priorities need to reviewed to cope with the post-COVID-19 world. Our financial and human resources need to be redirected to strengthen our medical, food and economic security through new programmes and project."

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, stated that the meeting reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to guarantee the readiness of all sectors.

He added that the UAE Government is addressing the reality imposed by the novel coronavirus on government work to create future opportunities that require fast and responsive efforts, by drafting frameworks, strategic directives, and long-term and short-term objectives that will meet future development needs.

The meeting aims to improve the country’s government action system, and draft a framework for a comprehensive strategy comprising working plans and policies for the post-COVID-19 period.

The meeting focuses on six key sectors, including health, the economy, food security, education, the community and the government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education UAE Dubai Rashid May National University All From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pensions disbursement on May 19: Abu Dhabi Pension ..

46 minutes ago

Musanada: Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academ ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh elected member of prestigious Ameri ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 175 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mali in fight against COV ..

5 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Sierra Leone in fight aga ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.