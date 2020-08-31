UAE Government honours fifth batch of government accelerators

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, and H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the UAE Government honoured in a virtual ceremony the fifth batch of government accelerators, which was launched in partnership with the GWU, under the slogan, "Women’s Empowerment and Leadership."

Sheikha Fatima thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for supporting Emirati women, as well as for his directives to introduce the fifth batch of government accelerators to empower women.

She also lauded the GWU’s role in supporting women’s empowerment and leadership in the country, noting that it is the first supporter of women in the UAE, and in 1975, it drafted a plan for the future of Emirati women, which made it a model to be followed by the world.

She also pointed out that the country is approaching a new era that requires the community and national authorities to support each other and cooperate.

The UAE Government, due to the vision of its leadership, is preserving its achievements, accomplishing the objectives of the national agenda, and accelerating the launch of services and policies to complete its strategic projects, Sheikh Saif stated, noting that the government accelerators have a series of comprehensive and flexible mechanism to ensure success and sustainability of work.

He also highlighted the close connection between the current batch of accelerators to the journey of Emirati women, coinciding with the country’s celebration of their achievements that reinforced their journey and community giving, supported by the vision of the UAE’s leadership and in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Saif also stressed that the UAE’s leadership is keen to empower women and reinforce their skills and capacities, making them true partners in the country’s process of development and journey of excellence and leadership, guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the pioneering initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said that the fifth batch of accelerators has succeeded by a percentage over 125 percent in 100 days.

The accelerators include 167 members from 34 Federal and local authorities and community organisations working in seven teams, to find solutions to challenges related to health services provided to women, EWAA shelters and protection centres, inclusive employment, the rehabilitation of people of determination, gender balance, nurseries in workplaces, and marital dispute resolution, she noted, adding that around 70 initiatives and events took place within 100 days.

Al Roumi then thanked Sheikha Fatima, the "Mother of the UAE," and Sheikh Saif, as well as ministers and chairpersons of relevant authorities, the GWU and its team, and all members of government and community authorities for their efforts.

The UAE Government launched the fifth batch of government accelerators to find timely solutions to seven challenges within 100 days, with the participation of 167 members of 34 entities, including 14 federal authorities, 12 local authorities and eight community establishments.

During this period, 22 workshops and ten cultural events took place involving over 2,000 participants from all segments of the community, who expressed their relevant opinions, ideas and suggestions. The involved authorities signed two agreements and six official booklets were issued, as well as six research studies and surveys while six changes to government work mechanisms were introduced.

The government accelerators team in charge of health services provided to women, led by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, aims to unify health services offered to women, to ensure the provision of quality and accessible services around the country. In 100 days, the team raised the percentage of post-natal visits to 78 percent, equivalent to 651 women.

The virtual ceremony was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public education, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Noura Al Suwaidi, Director General of GWU, Mona Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, and Huda Al Hashemi, Head of Government Strategy and Innovation.