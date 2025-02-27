UAE Government honours winners of UAE Innovates 2025 Award

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, emphasised that the UAE, under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has pioneered innovative government practices and turned innovation into a government model centered on creating a positive impact and enhancing society.

He said this in a statement on the conclusion of the UAE Innovation Month "UAE Innovates 2025," which was organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI) throughout February.

Themed “Power of Innovation 10 – Where Does Your Strength Lie?”, the initiative embodies a transformative leadership vision over the past decade. It has established the foundation for a comprehensive government and societal movement, where innovation is celebrated as both a government methodology and a cultural value.

Huda Al Hashimi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said, “UAE Innovates encourages collaboration between the government, businesses, academia, and the community, promoting innovation in all corners of the economy and society.”

The UAE Innovates Award comprise six categories: Most Innovative Use of Resources, Most Innovative Digital Transformation, Most Innovative Government Process, Most Innovative Disruptive Project, Most Innovative Project in Sustainability, and a special award for Most Impactful Social Innovation.

The Community Development Authority’s Dubai Weddings project received the Most Impactful Social Innovation award. This initiative, part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, supports Emirati couples with marriage costs and promotes family stability. By the end of 2024, the programme had organised 344 weddings, marking an 11.9% increase over 2023.

The Digitally Optimised Substation project by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won in the Most Innovative Digital Transformation category for designing substations that reduce energy wastage and the carbon footprint while also cutting operating costs by AED2.

7 million per station. Additionally, the project has eliminated over 8,000 electrical components, 190 fiber optic cables, 140 kilometers of copper cables, and 261 current transformers, replacing them with digital communication solutions.

The Most Innovative Use of Resources award went to Fujairah Municipality’s Green Geopolymer Concrete project, which offers a sustainable alternative to traditional concrete, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing durability while supporting the circular economy. The project also strengthens local manufacturing, decreases dependence on imported cement, and creates export opportunities.

In the Most Innovative Government Process category, awards were presented to Dubai Municipality’s Montaji platform and the Smart Driving Testing project by Ministry of Interior. Montaji streamlines consumer product registration and safety, reducing processing times and enhancing product compliance while promoting environmental sustainability. The Smart Driving Testing programme uses smart sensors and AI to improve driving test efficiency and reduce costs.

The Most Innovative Project in Sustainability award was granted to the Surface Temperature Monitoring Platform for the Industrial Sector by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. Developed in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, it identifies high-energy-consuming facilities and improves regulatory compliance.

The Most Innovative Disruptive Project was awarded jointly to the Modular Villa Construction project by Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre and the Smart Travel System in UAE Airports by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security. The Modular Villa Construction project significantly reduces housing waiting times for Emiratis, while the Smart Travel System streamlines travel procedures using biometric recognition, eliminating the need for physical documents.

Launched in 2015 as UAE Innovation Week and expanded in 2017, UAE Innovates is the country’s largest national event celebrating innovation in government and society.