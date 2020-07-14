UAE Government, International Esports Federation to promote tolerance, coexistence in esports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the International Esports Federation, IESF, the world esports governing body, entered into a historic agreement announcing a joint collaboration to raise the debate and to promote tolerance and coexistence in esports.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Vlad Marinescu, President of IESF, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on Tuesday, formally establishing the relationship between the two parties.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Sheikh Nahyan presided over the signing ceremony of the MoU at the ministry’s offices in Abu Dhabi, while President Marinescu signed the document remotely in the IESF Office in Budapest. H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Vice-President of IESF, President of the Emirates Esports, witnessed the proceedings.

Both parties agree to collaborate on various initiatives, including the formation of an IESF Global Commission of Tolerance and Coexistence in Esports.

On the occasion, Sheikh Nahyan said, "It is my hope that by working together, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the IESF will create an online culture that recognises that while we may be connected virtually, we are interacting with fellow human beings."

Vlad Marinescu said, "IESF has always worked hard to promote the true spirit of esports beyond race, gender, religion and cultural barriers.

We have a very diverse community with a growing membership of over 70 nations. We are deeply privileged to establish a strong partnership with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence under the wise leadership of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

"The IESF Global Commission of Tolerance and Coexistence in Esports over the coming months will develop a working group that will engage with all stakeholders, athletes, gamers, teams, publishers, parents, schools and governing federations, as part of its consultative process on the many issues and develop a key strategy that will promote the message of tolerance. We are all one family and united in esports."

IESF is a non-profit organisation founded in 2008 that consistently works to promote esports as a true sport beyond barriers. IESF is composed of more than 70-member national federations across all continents, organises annual World Championships and strives to ensure the synergy between stakeholders.

IESF esports academy strives to improve the level of academic research and also professional development of officials in the industry holding programmes for referees and coaches. IESF is a WADA Signatory since 2013 is also recognised as the International Federation by Olympic Council of Asia.