UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law to reorganise Civil Defence Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) The UAE Government has issued a Federal Decree-Law to reorganise the Civil Defence Authority, aiming to enhance the country's readiness to respond to emergencies and disasters while ensuring the highest standards of public safety and protection.

This Decree marks a significant step in modernising the national civil protection framework. The reorganisation focuses on improving coordination between local and federal entities working in civil defence, developing advanced alert and evacuation systems, providing care for affected individuals, and forming specialised teams for relief efforts.

The Decree establishes a new entity named the "Civil Defence Authority", part of the National Emergency, Crisis, and Disasters Management Authority. This new body replaces the Civil Defence Department previously operating under the Ministry of Interior.

The Civil Defence Authority is tasked with strategic responsibilities to enhance civil protection and ensure comprehensive readiness to address risks and disasters. These responsibilities include developing policies, strategies, and regulations related to civil defence in coordination with relevant entities, studying potential risks and incidents, and preparing plans to manage them efficiently.

The Authority is also responsible for creating hazards prevention programmes and establishing safety standards, securing buildings and facilities against fire hazards, and deploying rapid response teams to incident sites to extinguish fires effectively.

The Authority's duties extend to establishing and equipping specialised risk management centres and public alert systems to warn residents of potential hazards. It also prepares evacuation plans for residents when necessary and ensures residential and institutional buildings are adequately equipped. Medical and social care is provided for affected individuals in collaboration with relevant entities.

To further bolster national preparedness, the Authority is tasked with procuring and maintaining equipment essential for civil defence operations. It also coordinates essential services—medical, social, engineering, administrative, and educational—to ensure continuity during times of disasters.

The Civil Defence Authority is committed to forming specialized teams to carry out response and relief operations in affected areas.

The Authority's responsibilities also include monitoring radiological, chemical, and biological hazards and taking the necessary measures to address them in coordination with relevant authorities. Furthermore, it enhances cooperation among UAE emirates to establish support centres that improve civil defence services at national and international levels.

The Civil Defence Authority prioritises coordination with entities that maintain internal security and safety systems, such as oil companies and airports, to ensure effective support and assistance when required. This includes organising methods for providing aid and fostering efficient collaboration during emergencies.

The Civil Defence Authority is tasked with forming specialised teams for response and relief operations in disaster-affected areas. It organises training programmes and joint simulation exercises for civil defence personnel and volunteers to enhance their readiness for various emergency scenarios. Additionally, the Authority oversees awareness campaigns to educate residents about necessary precautions and procedures during emergencies.

The Authority requires entities to refrain from issuing any licences for properties or facilities unless they first obtain a certificate verifying compliance with safety and prevention standards.

The Decree establishes a dedicated committee to review compensation claims related to damages caused by civil defence operations, with a grievance mechanism in place. It also enforces strict penalties, including imprisonment of up to six months or fines of up to AED250,000 for violations of the law or disruptions to civil defence activities.