UAE government keen to enhance strategic partnerships to modernise Arab government work: Al Gergawi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, has emphasised the UAE leadership's keenness on enhancing cooperation and strategic partnerships to modernise government work with Arab and international governments, expand horizons for sharing experiences, experiences, success stories, and knowledge exchange aimed at raising levels of efficiency and government performance and improving living standards of societies.

Al Gergawi said that the UAE government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to build bridges of cooperation aimed at advancing Arab government work, in a way that promotes positive relations among the governments of the region. In this context, he stressed the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Sudan in various fields.

The minister made these remarks on the occasion of the visit of a high-level Sudanese government delegation, to learn about the models developed by the UAE government in the areas of cabinet work, the efficiency of government performance and communication, and how to benefit from the best practices and mechanisms, outstanding performance and government communication, which would contribute to developing work methods in the Sudanese government.

He hailed the strong UAE-Sudanese relations, which dates back to the beginnings of the establishment of the country in the 1970s by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Sudanese delegation included Osman Abdel Halim Osman, Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, and other officials.

The visit witnessed the holding of several meetings with Abdulla Lootah, Director-General of the Cabinet's Presidency Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Mariam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Cabinet; Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, and others.

The meetings and workshop focussed on cooperation between the two countries and dealt with the UAE government model in managing the Cabinet’s affairs.

They also reviewed the UAE model in government communication, its experience in developing and evaluating government services, and touched on the government performance programme and the experience exchange programme launched by the government to be the regulatory framework for strategic partnerships in modernisation between the UAE and several countries in the region and the world.