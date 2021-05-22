UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Government Keen To Enhance Strategic Partnerships To Modernise Arab Government Work: Al Gergawi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 05:45 PM

UAE government keen to enhance strategic partnerships to modernise Arab government work: Al Gergawi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2021) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, has emphasised the UAE leadership's keenness on enhancing cooperation and strategic partnerships to modernise government work with Arab and international governments, expand horizons for sharing experiences, experiences, success stories, and knowledge exchange aimed at raising levels of efficiency and government performance and improving living standards of societies.

Al Gergawi said that the UAE government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, continues to build bridges of cooperation aimed at advancing Arab government work, in a way that promotes positive relations among the governments of the region. In this context, he stressed the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Sudan in various fields.

The minister made these remarks on the occasion of the visit of a high-level Sudanese government delegation, to learn about the models developed by the UAE government in the areas of cabinet work, the efficiency of government performance and communication, and how to benefit from the best practices and mechanisms, outstanding performance and government communication, which would contribute to developing work methods in the Sudanese government.

He hailed the strong UAE-Sudanese relations, which dates back to the beginnings of the establishment of the country in the 1970s by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The Sudanese delegation included Osman Abdel Halim Osman, Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, and other officials.

The visit witnessed the holding of several meetings with Abdulla Lootah, Director-General of the Cabinet's Presidency Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Mariam Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Cabinet; Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, and others.

The meetings and workshop focussed on cooperation between the two countries and dealt with the UAE government model in managing the Cabinet’s affairs.

They also reviewed the UAE model in government communication, its experience in developing and evaluating government services, and touched on the government performance programme and the experience exchange programme launched by the government to be the regulatory framework for strategic partnerships in modernisation between the UAE and several countries in the region and the world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Sudan Media From Government Cabinet Best Arab

Recent Stories

90,294 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

20 minutes ago

Colombia president appeals to football body over C ..

46 minutes ago

8 arrested during crackdown on kite-sellers

46 minutes ago

Pakistan to provide optimum support to Gaza recons ..

46 minutes ago

NCOC urges people aged between 30-40 to get vaccin ..

47 minutes ago

Anti-dengue day observed in Kasur

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.