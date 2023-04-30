UAE Government Launches 'Generative AI' Guide To Facilitate Adoption Of AI Technology

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to intensify research and efforts towards promoting the adoption of futuristic technologies in government work models, has launched a comprehensive guide on the utilisation of generative AI applications.

The “Generative AI” guide serves as a valuable resource for government entities, enabling them to leverage the benefits of AI technologies and enhance its implementation across various fields.

Commenting on the launch, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, emphasised the UAE government's commitment to reinforcing its global position as a pioneer in technology and artificial intelligence sectors, through designing proactive strategies, working on legislative and regulatory frameworks to limit the negative use of technology and overcome these technologies’ challenges, keep-pace with the latest digital advancements and trends, as well as empowering community with the best digital solutions and resources to augment the deployment of advanced technology in diverse areas.

Al Olama further stated that the launch of the “Generative AI” guide represents a proactive step that embodies the UAE government's vision and objectives to inspire and influence the digital world. Leveraging generative AI applications, such as ChatGPT, which has garnered over 100 million users in months, is a crucial step towards seizing significant futuristic opportunities. Its employment in diverse fields, including education, healthcare, and wellbeing, holds tremendous potential for enhancing development, productivity, and driving a transformative shift in various vital sectors.

The UAE consistently prioritises the development of cutting-edge solutions in AI, specifically generative AI. This technology is highly regarded due to its potential to unleash opportunities across various sectors. Generative AI's ability to apply algorithms specifically designed to generate new content, such as images, video clips, music, or texts, that simulate human creativity is particularly promising. It is accomplished by training systems to identify fundamental patterns and features of data to create original content that is akin to the source material.

In contrast to non-generative AI, which solely categorises or recognises existing data, generative AI creates something new and innovative.

The guide provides a comprehensive exposition of generative artificial intelligence, explores the challenges and opportunities inherent in diverse digital technologies, recommends optimal approaches for effectively managing these technologies, emphasises the importance of data privacy in the current digital landscape, expounds on principles and methodologies for leveraging generative artificial intelligence technologies, and features texts that provide the most accurate content created by Generative AI.

The guide showcases 100 use-cases and applications of generative AI, including image and video synthesis, language translation, music composition, and text creation. Of particular significance is ChatGPT, which recognised as one of the most fundamental and widely employed generative AI applications. The guide also presents the implementation of several language-based tasks that facilitate the development of healthcare, education, and transportation services. The adoption of ChatGPT can be readily integrated, exemplifying the UAE's efforts to design and establish policies and regulations that align with future approaches.

The guide further demonstrates the potentials of generative AI applications in disseminating information on government services and streamlining them for the public. These applications can automate customer service inquiries, thereby improving response times and operational efficiency. Additionally, they can analyse customer feedback on services and evaluations, providing decision-makers with insights to develop more effective policies.

The guide highlights the benefits of incorporating generative artificial intelligence applications in education and their potential as virtual tutors or teaching assistants. These applications can offer a personalised and interactive support to students by addressing queries and providing feedback on tasks. Teachers can also leverage these applications to automate administrative tasks and develop interactive learning materials tailored to students' interests, such as designing quizzes, educational games, and simulation applications. This can significantly enhance the learning experience, garnering more effective outcomes.

The “Generative AI” is available through this link: https://ai.gov.ae/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/406.-Generative-AI-Guide_ver1-EN.pdf