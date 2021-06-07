UAE government launches 1st batch of The "Moonshot Apprenticeship"

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stressed the importance of attracting great minds, investing in talents, and enhancing their participation in designing the future is a key element in the UAE government’s vision and a priority in its mission towards designing a better future.

He reiterated the UAE Government keenness to improve community wellbeing, preserve the country’s position as a pioneer in various sectors and fields, and advance its global rankings, in order to pave the path for the next fifty years to become the world’s best government.

This came during the launch of the first batch of the Moonshot Apprenticeship, an initiative by The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation in the UAE, which includes Emirati and international elite students and talents.

The Apprenticeship aims to build capabilities, enhance participants’ cognitive skills and practical abilities, and involve them in designing, developing and piloting innovative solutions within the UAE government, under the guidance of ministers, government officials, and global experts.

Mohammad Al Gergawi affirmed the UAE leadership’s focus on paving clear paths, promoting partnerships and creating ecosystems to develop all sectors, stating that The UAE Government aims at enabling minds and talents to create new ideas and transform them into initiatives and projects that will enhance people’s lives.

He added: "The Moonshot Apprenticeship reflects The UAE’s vision in investing in and motivating talents to participate effectively in shaping the future", stressing the essential role participants will take in innovating and designing solutions across vital sectors, primarily; Global Talent, GovTech, Economy, Data, and Global Outreach.

The Launch of the Moonshot Apprenticeship’s first cohort was attended by; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications; Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Director General of the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Communications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government; as well as Saeed Al Eter, Chair of the UAE Government Media Office.

The Moonshot Apprenticeship will tackle challenges in five main streams, mainly; "GovTech", "Economy", "Global Talent", "Data" and "Global Outreach," and serve as an interactive digital platform that enables participants to cooperate in designing the future and developing moonshot ideas.

The first batch of the programme includes graduates who were selected from hundreds of applicants based on their ability to design, innovate, research, as well as manage projects and work streams that would potentially be piloted within the UAE government.