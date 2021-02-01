UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Government Launches ‘Professional Programme For Designing The Future 2071’

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:15 PM

UAE Government launches ‘Professional Programme for Designing the Future 2071’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) The UAE Government launched the "Professional Programme for Designing the Future 2071" (Moonshot) to attract young talented graduates from leading universities in the UAE and around the world and engage them in drafting ideas and suggestions, to design future governments and advance communities.

The programme, which is being supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Innovation Centre, aims to attract the best young minds and talents and involve them in discovering solutions to critical challenges facing governments, by reinforcing their capacities and enabling them to offer creative suggestions and design innovative solutions to future issues.

Dr. Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stressed that the UAE Government aims, through the programme, to enhance the country’s prominent stature as a global hub that attracts minds, as well as create a motivating environment for developing and implementing creative ideas and engaging the youth in designing the future.

Al Gergawi said that the changes facing the world, most notably because of the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the related recovery efforts, underscore the importance of understanding key future challenges, which require strengthening the government capacities to meet the aspirations of their communities, drafting policies and strategies to protect information and digital privacy, innovating new models of government management, and encouraging partnerships with the private sector.

Related Topics

World UAE Young Rashid Hub From Government Cabinet Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs AUS Board of Trustees meeting

6 minutes ago

The launching ceremony of Economics and Financial ..

7 minutes ago

KP government decides to promote video gaming indu ..

15 minutes ago

Ignoring agriculture sector termed suicide: Mian Z ..

22 minutes ago

New U.S. Cattle Shipments Bolster the Productivity ..

24 minutes ago

SC extends detention order of prime suspect in Dan ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.