UAE Government launches 'Unified UAE Numbers' Project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The UAE government has launched the "Unified UAE Numbers" project, a landmark national initiative to advance and strengthen the country's statistical system to support its ongoing development across various economic, demographic, social, environmental, and other fields.

The announcement was made during an event attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, alongside heads and officials of the country's statistical centres.

The project, which involves all local governments through respective statistical centres, aims to position the UAE as a global leader in utilising data and statistics to support effective decision-making. It focuses on three key areas: driving a proactive economy, supporting people and society, and promoting sustainable environments and renewable energy.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mansour emphasised that the project reflects the UAE government’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology and solutions for utilising data and statistics in decision-making, in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, local statistical centres, executive councils nationwide, and private sector partners.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour added, “The achievements in statistics and data in the UAE serve as a cornerstone for ongoing development efforts, uniting us as a cohesive national team.

”

During his meeting with statistical centres officials, Sheikh Mansour praised the collaboration between federal and local authorities, including the National Statistics Committee, led by the Federal Centre for Competitiveness and Statistics, and the involvement of ministries and government agencies.

He highlighted the importance of data in helping the UAE government make well-informed decisions and policies backed by accurate and comprehensive statistics, enhancing the nation’s competitiveness in key development sectors.

The project also aims to streamline the national statistical release Calendar and ensure accurate production of indicators at the national level. It also seeks to improve global competitiveness and foster international cooperation by providing detailed and accurate data on the UAE’s performance in global rankings, including GDP, inflation, foreign investment, infrastructure, the environment, and tourism.

Moreover, the project envisions a complete shift towards integrated digital surveys, promoting digital and data integration efforts, and building accurate records based on intelligent data collection and analysis. By leveraging modern technologies and digital platforms, the initiative aspires to create a unified data environment that facilitates strategic decision-making for national development.