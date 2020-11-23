UAE Government Leaders Programme launches remote interactive discussion sessions on designing next fifty years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) The UAE Government Leaders Programme launched a series of remote interactive discussion sessions on designing the next fifty years.

The discussions aim to support the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to involve all segments of the community in the project to design the next fifty years.

More than 500 government officials who are graduates of executive leaders’ programmes, as well as the Emirati youth and other members of the community are participating in 20 interactive sessions, which aim to draft 400 ideas, create solutions to challenges, and present suggestions related to 16 community pillars.

The sessions began with a discussion, entitled, "New Models of Government Action," which was attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Secretary-General of the 50-Year Preparation Committee, and focused on several topics, including future orientations, government development, preparing for the future, future skills and new working models.

During the discussion, Al Roumi highlighted the key role of government leaders in designing the next fifty years, as well as the importance of employing their ideas, expertise and skills in the areas of government development, flexibility and overall approach, which they acquired during their training over many years as part of the programme.

The project to design the next fifty years, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, is a comprehensive pioneering vision aimed at consolidating the partnership between the government and the community, Al Roumi noted while lauding the programme for showcasing these orientations, by reinforcing the partnerships between the government and the entire community to shape the country’s future.