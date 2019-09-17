UAE Government Leaders Programme opens registration for UAE nationals

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The UAE Government Leaders Programme is inviting UAE nationals to register for its 2020 cohort across three categories – Executive Leaders Programme, Future Leaders Programme, and UAE Youth Leaders Programme.

UAE citizens employed within local and Federal government entities and eligible private sector companies can apply online via www.uaeglp.gov.ae until end of September 2019. The program also accepts nominations from individuals and institutions.

Dr Yasir Al Naqbi, Assistant Director General for Leadership and Government Capabilities at the Prime Minister’s Office within the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future said: "The UAE government has adopted a sustainable approach to qualifying leaders that is based on continuous learning. This approach aligns with the UAE Model for Government Leadership that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a generation of competent future leaders who can drive the country’s progress across all sectors."

He added: "The UAE Government Leaders Programme enables ambitious Emiratis to develop their capabilities so that they can support the strategic objectives of the UAE government as outlined in the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, of becoming the best government globally.

"

For his part, Ahmad Yousuf Ahmad Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: "The UAE Government Leaders Programme provides an exceptional opportunity to local cadres in the government and private sectors to gain valuable skills and experience. The Ministry is collaborating with its strategic partners to engage Emiratis working in the private sector to participate in this ambitious program."

Al Nasser commended the efforts of the Government Leaders Programme in implementing the agreement and called on UAE nationals in all eligible private sector companies to apply.

In September 2018, on behalf of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, the UAE Government Leaders Programme signed a memorandum of understanding,MoU, with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. The agreement enables Emiratis working in the private sector to exchange experiences with their government sector counterparts. Under the terms of the MoU, the program has dedicated 25 percent of the placements in each of its categories to Emirati private sector employees.

The UAE Government Leaders Programme reiterates the UAE government’s sustained efforts to discover local talent and enhance the capabilities of leaders across diverse sectors so that they can spearhead change and build a better future for the country.