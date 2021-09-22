UrduPoint.com

UAE Government Media Office Organises Virtual Session On Country’s Investment Environment

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:00 AM

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment environment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2021) The UAE Government Media Office today organised the second virtual session on the country’s investment environment, which was attended by ministers and officials.

The session discussed investment opportunities in various economic areas, coinciding with the launch of a package of economic, development strategic projects recently announced by the UAE Government.

The session, which was held via video conferencing and attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy, and Feras Al Salem, President of the Kuwaiti business Council in Dubai, focussed on various investment opportunities available for investors from the region.

During the session, Dr. Al Falasi said that new economic and development projects announced recently as part of the "Projects of the 50" will help strengthen the UAE’s comprehensive investment environment for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and entrepreneurs.

Al Saleh then noted the "10x10 Programme," which aims to increase the country’s exports by 10 percent in 10 international markets, as well as the "invest.ae" platform aimed at facilitating the establishment of businesses in the country.

Al Salem stressed the UAE has established an attractive investment environment for investors from the region and the rest of the world, noting that Kuwaiti investors have always found facilities that helped them to expand their businesses in the UAE.

The session also addressed the UAE’s efforts to attract major investments to develop its IT infrastructure, which enabled the country to be ranked first regionally and fourth globally in the International Entrepreneurship Index. The sector has achieved progress and witnessed a significant surge in the number of registered companies and SME financing.

