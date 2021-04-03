UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Government, Microsoft Advance Women's Empowerment Efforts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE government, Microsoft advance women's empowerment efforts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2021) Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government and the Future, has reaffirmed the UAE government’s commitment towards supporting global efforts in bridging the gender gap, achieving balance, and ensuring equal opportunities between women and men in various fields, through promoting partnerships between government and private sectors.

Minister Al Roumi stated, in her keynote speech delivered at a virtual event in honour of International Women’s Day sponsored by microsoft entitled "International Women’s Day Summit", that the year 2021 signifies a special occasion for the UAE, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

She added that this year carries great importance in light of international efforts to achieve economic and societal recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which deepened the gender gap, despite the significant role of women especially those working on the front lines.

Al Roumi reiterated the UAE government keenness on strengthening cooperation with the private sector and entrepreneurs globally to empower women while acknowledging the vital role that international companies such as Microsoft play to advance global societies.

She called for evaluating efforts made by both sectors to empower women and increasing them to design policies and strategies to reduce the gender gap; a key focus being enhancing skills, building capabilities in addition to creating opportunities such as those provided by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Programmes such as Microsoft’s "Tomoh", which empowers and train Emirati women, is a great source of pride, she noted.

The UAE Minister also called upon graduates to enhance their skills and experiences to participate in building the future, adding that the UAE has achieved regional leadership as indicated by the Gender Gap Report 2020 in terms of gender balance and equality under the directives and vision of UAE leadership.

Enhancing women role in entrepreneurship is a key pillar, noted Al Roumi, while stressing that despite great global development over the past fifty years, the gap in gender balance still exists, especially in employment opportunities and income levels.

She stated that gender inequality affects global economies in several areas such as skill development, job opportunities, competitiveness, and preparing for the future.

"One of the most important factors for achieving balance is skills parity," she said, noting that an essential area witnessed the growing gender gap globally last year was economic participation and the availability of opportunities. According to the Minister, the decrease was as much as 58 percent resulting from job automation and the weak presence of women in high-paying jobs.

The virtual event highlighted the UAE government and companies such as Microsoft fundamental role in empowering women in future skill development and leadership, honouring International Women’s Day, and celebrated their achievements tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, and their efforts in promoting rapid economic recovery.

The event was attended by Céline Brémaud, VP, SMO of Microsoft MEA; Sayed Hashish, General Manager of Microsoft UAE; and Maria Conceicao, Founder and Managing Director of the Maria Cristina Foundation.

In his remarks, Hashish urged women to shape their future according to their aspirations and talents; Microsoft will certainly continue its commitment to empower every person and organisation in the UAE and abroad to achieve more.

Hashish quoted a recent analysis by McKinsey, which indicated that women's jobs were 1.8 times more likely to be cut during the pandemic than men's jobs, and that women make up 39 percent of the global labor market, as well as 54 percent of all jobs lost as of May 2020.

He noted that companies with greater gender diversity in their executive management teams could achieve on average 25 percent greater profits than those entities with less diversification, in reference to a recent McKinsey study.

Related Topics

UAE Job May Women 2020 Market Event All From Government Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Abdul Basit reacts to Broadsheet report

50 minutes ago

67,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

50 minutes ago

Police arrested accused who posed as govt employee ..

51 minutes ago

Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops to be launched soon: DC

52 minutes ago

Fake fertilizer recovered, dealer booked

52 minutes ago

Rs 2.6b allocated for development schemes: Commiss ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.