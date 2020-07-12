UAE Government offered AED7.46 billion in financial aid in 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12th July, 2020 (WAM) – The UAE Government’s efforts to provide financial aid and other social benefits to citizens intensified in 2019.

These efforts were highlighted by the rise in aid in 2019, reaching AED7.46 billion, an increase of 2 percent compared to AED7.32 billion in 2018.

Financial aid and social benefits accounted for 13.4 percent of total Federal government expenditures in 2019, as per statistics from the Ministry of Finance, reflecting the government’s efforts to promote community coherence, which is one of the key indexes of UAE Vision 2021.

This index measures the community’s overall sense of national identity, as well as the level of social solidarity among individuals.

The Ministry of Finance’s statistics also showed that the value of financial aid provided by the federal government to Emirati citizens in 2019 totalled some AED2.88 billion, while social benefits accounted for approximately AED4.58 billion.

Government aid included support provided through the Ministry of Community Development, in addition to pricing restrictions, direct cash support to those eligible, and aid provided to people of determination and senior citizens, as well as social care, marriage grants and other services.