UAE Government Organises Virtual Meetings On Implementing Government Services Strategy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:15 PM

UAE Government organises virtual meetings on implementing government services strategy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The UAE Government organised a series of virtual meetings, attended by the under-secretaries of ministries and directors-general of Federal authorities, to discuss ways of implementing the country’s strategic pillars and supporting policies and initiatives, which will reinforce the UAE’s competitiveness in providing services and achieve the leadership’s vision to make the UAE Government the best in the world in terms of government services.

The meetings are part of the efforts to implement the "UAE Government Services Strategy" recently approved by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The participants discussed ways of harmonising the plans of strategic and operational authorities in implementing the strategy in their work.

The strategy aims to provide advanced digital services accessible to customers anywhere and around the clock, as well as develop proactive individual services that will meet the needs of community members and engage them in designing required services, through boosting government capacities and training cadres to lead the future services sector, which will enhance the country’s international stature and competitiveness.

The strategy is based on the digital customer and the digital government services policies, which aim to support the implementation of the strategy’s pillars and objectives, through encouraging federal authorities to utilise digital government enablers and promoting the use of a unified digital platform that offers all government services under one platform.

The strategy consists of five key pillars and 28 initiatives, which will be adopted over two years, and its initiatives aim to offer flawless digital government services based on future technologies in a consistent, individual and proactive manner through the unified digital government platform, without the need to visit any other government platform, attaching documents or filling in forms while offering flexible methods of payment.

The strategy will create a partnership model with the community to harmonise the services offered to all customers, by engaging them in initiatives and workshops on designing new models of government services, listening to their ideas and opinions, and understanding their needs.

The strategy also focusses on developing a creative model of partnership with the private sector and entrepreneurs to benefit from relevant skills and expertise, which will help boost the economy and create new job opportunities, as well as on achieving efficiency and sustainability through the launch of sustainable social, environmental and economic initiatives.

The participants of the meetings and related workshops discussed the digital customer and government services policies approved by the UAE Cabinet to implement the strategy, as well as the adoption of the unified digital platform. They also discussed the priorities for the upcoming period, to make the UAE Government the best in the world in providing government services.

