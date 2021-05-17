UrduPoint.com
UAE Government Organises Virtual Workshops For Employees Of Colombian, Costa Rican Governments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) The UAE Government organised a series of virtual workshops aimed at improving the skills of employees of the governments of Colombia and Costa Rica in monitoring service quality and customer satisfaction.

Some 200 employees participated in the workshops, which were held as part of the strategic partnerships between the UAE and the two friendly countries in the area of government modernisation.

Their partnerships also aim to encourage the exchange of expertise and share the successful practices of the UAE Government in the areas of government action, training government leaders and employees, innovating new models of development performance indicators and enhancing government competitiveness.

Dr. Yasser Al Naqbi, Assistant Director-General of Government Leadership and Capacity at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, said that the UAE Government is reinforcing its cooperation with governments of friendly countries by sharing its expertise and successful practices, to enable them to improve their performance, boost the efficiency of their services and shape a better future for generations to come.

The virtual workshops focussed on improving the relevant skills of Colombian and Costa Rican government employees, which will help advance government action and improve performance and service quality, he added, noting that the participants of the workshops learnt about the Global stars Rating System for rating government services, which aims to achieve the highest levels of excellence and quality and offer customers a unique experience, as well as the Mystery Shopper application launched by the UAE Government.

