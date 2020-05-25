UAE Government: Over two million COVID-19 tests conducted, 822 new cases identified

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2020) The UAE Government has announced that the number of COVID-19 tests has broken the two million mark, reaching 2,044,493 screenings as part of the national plan to intensify coronavirus detection.

Speaking at the UAE's regular media briefing on Monday, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, attributed the success in conducting such a large number of tests to the tireless efforts of dedicated medical teams.

"We are adopting a proactive approach to stem the virus’ spread in the country. We are now at a critical juncture that requires individual responsibility; we all must honor our responsibility to society and stand alongside our first line of defence and our leadership to survive the crisis," he continued.

For her part, Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, official spokesperson for the UAE Government, said an additional 41,202 tests have been conducted using state-of-the-art medical testing methods.

"As part of its intensified testing campaign, the Ministry of Health and Prevention detected 822 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 30,307.

She announced three deaths due to COVID-19 complications, taking the total number of deaths to 248.

Al Shamsi expressed her sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished current COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery.

She also noted an additional 601 individuals have fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,657. "A total of 14,402 patients from different nationalities are currently receiving the necessary treatment," she added.

"Eid al-Fitr comes amid unusual circumstances this year that require full compliance with the precautionary measures taken at the national level to curb the pandemic, including physical distancing norms to ensure our safety and the protection of all around us. Eid al-Fitr this year is completely different; all families have to stay home and steer clear of harm by avoiding gatherings and physical visits. Doctors have to report physically to their hospitals and attend to their patients; volunteers have to be in the field, forging ahead with their successful efforts and exemplary dedication," she continued.

"It is a different occasion for those under quarantine who have to stay away from their loved ones; it is a different occasion for paramedics, nurses, and disinfection squads, as well as all those belonging to our first line of defence. We stand by them all and pray to Allah Almighty that we all can weather this crisis and gather together again with our families and loved ones very soon."

She added that the current circumstances triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic have created "a new reality for all of us, including for members of the same family a new reality that requires a new way of thinking to invest our time in a different way, to re-consider our old habits and customs in a way that further strengthens our bonds."

Al Shamsi concluded by calling upon everyone who knows any of the country’s frontline health workers to "call and congratulate him or her on Eid al-Fitr and thank them all on our behalf for their tireless efforts and dedication under the current exceptional circumstances."