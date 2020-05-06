UAE Government: People over the age of 60 and children below the age of 12 are prohibited from entering shopping malls and retail stores

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 5th May 2020 (WAM) - The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in a joint announcement today stated that people over the age of 60 and children younger than 12 are prohibited from entering shopping malls, cooperative societies, and supermarkets.

These precautions are in order to ensure their health and safety.

They are also prohibited from entering retail stores located outside shopping centres.

The decision was made as part of the precautionary measures and restrictions governing the re-opening of shopping malls and commercial centres in the UAE.