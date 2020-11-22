UAE Government provides "Masarra" services for senior Emiratis through Emirates ID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) DUBAI, 22nd November 2020 (WAM) - As part of the outputs of the Department of Anticipatory Services under the Ministry of Possibilities, the Ministry of Community Development announced the activation of "Masarra" card services which provides benefits and discounts for UAE nationals over 60 years old, through Emirates ID without the need to visit service centers.

"Masarra" card benefits are provided The privileges of "Masara" card, which was issued by the Ministry of Community Development to Senior Emiratis, are provided within the ID card services without request, once the citizen reaches the age of 60. The beneficiaries can present the ID card only to obtain a set of proactive services and discounts at various sales outlets in the country, such as Hotels, private clinics, home care centers, tourism and travel companies, as well as easy access to government services, as part of sustainable facilitation plans for Senior Emiratis.

This initiative comes within a set of individual proactive services, developed by the Department of Anticipatory Services headed by Ohoud Bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, through a joint governmental work team of 11 entities, including: the Ministry of Community Development, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Ministry of Justice, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, the General Pensions and Social Security Authority, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, Dubai Courts, Ras Al Khaimah Courts, Health Department in Abu Dhabi and Dubai Police.

Hessa Buhumaid: Facilitating and Speeding Up Service Delivery Processes for Senior Emiratis Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, affirmed that Senior Emiratis are now enjoying more qualitative and exclusive services that are provided directly through the electronic link with Emirates ID, without the need for registration to obtain these services and privileges, once a person reaches the age of 60 years. She emphasised on the fact that the electronic link between the Ministry and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship facilitates access to services.

Hessa Buhumaid said that the idea of proactive services available to Senior Emiratis through the Emirati ID comes from the vision of the Department of Anticipatory Services under the Ministry of Possibilities which aims to establish a platform for radical change in the government work system and develops solutions to challenges by adopting new and innovative business models, with a mechanism of thought that supports the culture of excellence to raise the quality of community life, and to provide a new model for the next generation of government practices, which is evident through this participatory initiative between government agencies and private sector institutions, based on an integrated and comprehensive care vision for the Senior Emiratis segment.

She pointed out that the initiative represents a societal development idea consistent with the aspirations of the national Policy of Senior Emiratis, which aims to improve the quality of their lives and ensure their active and continuous participation within the community of the UAE, in addition to providing special discount programs for them, pointing to the compatibility of these exclusive and qualitative services with some of the pillars of the policy that include community outreach, active life, financial stability and future quality of life.

The Minister of Community Development explained that this initiative provides many services, discounts and privileges for Senior Citizens, which will expand in line with their needs and requirements. Her Excellency added that the idea aims to bring together, facilitate and speed up the process of providing priority services for Senior Emiratis at the level of government and private agencies in the UAE, and that linking with Emirates ID will double the number of agencies that offer these privileges to Senior Emiratis.

Mohammed bin Taliah: Innovative Services Without Request Mohammed bin Taliah, Head of Government Services at the UAE Government, affirmed that the development of proactive services provided before request for all segments of society reflects the government's keenness to facilitate the lives of customers and reduce their efforts, embodying the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, by designing services that facilitate people's lives before requesting.

Bin Talia said that designing proactive services packages and submitting them prior to request, relying on customer data, is consistent with the work mechanism of the Department of Anticipatory Services under the Ministry of Possibilities, which is based on redesigning services by linking systems and data to enhance the efficiency and leadership of the government work system in the UAE.

He added that allocating Masarra services for Senior Emiratis before requesting contributes in saving their time and effort, and that adopting this proactive approach reflects the governmental and societal appreciation towards Senior Emirates for the services they have provided to the society.

It is worth mentioning that the Department of Anticipatory Services under the Ministry of Possibilities, has worked on developing a set of individual proactive services that include renewing passports and ID cards for UAE nationals, extending visas for holders of extendable visas while inside the UAE, improving the status of individuals with a new visa while they are inside the UAE and improving the status of retired Senior Emiratis, men and woman, who are entitled to the pension in a proactive manner, in addition to activating the services of the "Masarra" card through the Emirates ID card, without the need to visit service centers.