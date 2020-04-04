UAE Government provides vital services remotely around the clock

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 4th April, 2020 (WAM) – The UAE Government is providing, through its official website, digital government services around the clock, to enable customers to complete their transactions remotely, ensuring their safety and supporting the country’s efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and limit its impact on all sectors.

The UAE Government offers 3,730 vital services, which include more than 270 Federal services, through smart channels on its official portal. Customers can benefit from more than 180 remote services, including vital services to senior citizens and residents and people of determination.

They can also search for an authority’s name or filter results by emirate or category, and services are arranged alphabetically for easy access.

These electronic services are characterised by their ease of use, account the needs of customers, are supported by a digital identity system, and enable customers to download documents and save their applications for later submission. They also enable customers to digitally sign documents and forms, which requires initial registration in the smart entry system.

The official website has recorded the completion of many digital transactions in all sectors, such as 4,936,040 payments of traffic violations around the country, as well as the completion of 1,381,095 other transactions that include the renewal work permits and contracts from outside the country, the completion of 987,194 vehicle ownership renewal transactions, the payment of 964,381 electricity and water bills, and 751,762 ID card renewals.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM), Salem Al Hosani, Acting Deputy Director-General of the Information and Smart Government Sector, said, "As part of the authority’s role in achieving smart transformation at federal and national levels, we are keen to establish the appropriate infrastructure and general principles to provide integrated government services while considering the priority of dealers."

"During the current circumstances when we are witnessing precautionary measures at a national level to counter the spread of coronavirus, we are all reaping the fruits of these efforts through our readiness, whether in terms of services development or telecommunications and digital transformation infrastructure," Al Hosani added.

"We are ready to continue supporting government agencies in providing remote services, in line with the directives of the country’s leadership and to achieve the authority’s goals to promote a digital lifestyle and create smart infrastructure for the communications sector and digital transformation," he further added.

The Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021 aims to diversify and employ advanced technologies, to ensure that 50 percent of federal government transactions at done through blockchain by 2021, saving time, effort and resources and enabling individuals to complete most of their transactions in a place and time appropriate to their lifestyle and work.

The strategy will also save AED11 billion annually, as well as 389 million government documents, 77 million hours of work, and 1.6 billion kilometres of driving distance.