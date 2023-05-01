UrduPoint.com

UAE Government Shares Experience In Improving Skills And Developing Digital Infrastructure

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 09:15 PM

UAE Government shares experience in improving skills and developing digital infrastructure

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) DUBAI, 1st May, 2023 (WAM) – Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, affirmed that the UAE Government is prioritising the advancement of digital talent to build the future, develop strong digital infrastructure to foster an economy based on technological innovation, and strengthen the UAE’s leading position in promising future-oriented fields.

This came during the participation of the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, representing the UAE Government, in the second G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting alongside a number of the world's largest economies. The UAE is currently participating as a guest country in the G20 process in the city of Hyderabad under the Indian G20 Presidency.

During the meeting, Binghalib said, "The UAE has ensured citizens' access to the internet and key digital platforms such as the digital identity application and banking services applications in most locations connected to high-speed fiber, improving quality of life and building the UAE's digital infrastructure."

Binghalib acknowledged the role of the Republic of India in organising the Digital Economy Working Group meeting, which focused on issues affecting the global digital economy.

He also commended the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the private and academic sectors for enriching the working group's discussions.

The session addressed several topics, including digital skills and infrastructure, ensuring security in the digital domain, global achievements in the digital economy, and the role of digital infrastructure in supporting digital transformation by leveraging global success stories. In this regard, the UAE shared its experience in developing strong digital infrastructure based on several strategies and frameworks that led to it ranking first in the world in the number of internet users and wireless broadband subscriptions.

Currently a guest country during India’s G20 Presidency, the UAE participated in G20 meetings during Indonesia’s Presidency in 2022 and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Presidency in 2020. Throughout its participation, the UAE aims to strengthen cooperation in numerous areas, including the digital economy and G20 priorities based on contemporary global challenges.

Related Topics

India Internet World United Nations UAE Dubai Hyderabad Indonesia Saudi Arabia May 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony fo ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony for new cohort of the ‘Impactf ..

16 minutes ago
 Swiss Intelligence Service to Create New Departmen ..

Swiss Intelligence Service to Create New Department to Monitor Social Media - Sp ..

23 minutes ago
 Scientists use brain scans and AI to 'decode' thou ..

Scientists use brain scans and AI to 'decode' thoughts

17 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Turkish President on roll out of ..

PM congratulates Turkish President on roll out of new fighter planes, helicopter ..

17 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Appears in US Court for Hearing in Fi ..

Hunter Biden Appears in US Court for Hearing in Finances, Child Support Case - R ..

17 minutes ago
 Working class playing significant role in country' ..

Working class playing significant role in country's development: Governor Punjab ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.