UAE Government shares experience in improving skills and developing digital infrastructure

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) DUBAI, 1st May, 2023 (WAM) – Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, affirmed that the UAE Government is prioritising the advancement of digital talent to build the future, develop strong digital infrastructure to foster an economy based on technological innovation, and strengthen the UAE’s leading position in promising future-oriented fields.

This came during the participation of the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, representing the UAE Government, in the second G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting alongside a number of the world's largest economies. The UAE is currently participating as a guest country in the G20 process in the city of Hyderabad under the Indian G20 Presidency.

During the meeting, Binghalib said, "The UAE has ensured citizens' access to the internet and key digital platforms such as the digital identity application and banking services applications in most locations connected to high-speed fiber, improving quality of life and building the UAE's digital infrastructure."

Binghalib acknowledged the role of the Republic of India in organising the Digital Economy Working Group meeting, which focused on issues affecting the global digital economy.

He also commended the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the private and academic sectors for enriching the working group's discussions.

The session addressed several topics, including digital skills and infrastructure, ensuring security in the digital domain, global achievements in the digital economy, and the role of digital infrastructure in supporting digital transformation by leveraging global success stories. In this regard, the UAE shared its experience in developing strong digital infrastructure based on several strategies and frameworks that led to it ranking first in the world in the number of internet users and wireless broadband subscriptions.

Currently a guest country during India’s G20 Presidency, the UAE participated in G20 meetings during Indonesia’s Presidency in 2022 and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Presidency in 2020. Throughout its participation, the UAE aims to strengthen cooperation in numerous areas, including the digital economy and G20 priorities based on contemporary global challenges.