UAE Government: The UAE announces permission for select categories of UAE citizens and residents to travel to select countries from the 23rd of June

ABU DHABi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) A joint announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) stated that from the 23rd of June, select categories of UAE citizens and residents will be permitted to travel abroad to certain destinations. The statement also mentioned that the categories of people along with the approved destinations would be announced at a later date. Additionally, the UAE will facilitate travel inline with all the appropriate precautionary and preventative measures in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement mentioned that guidelines and procedures for travellers will be also announced and must be adhered to by both UAE citizens amd residents before they travel, during their stay abroad and on their return to the UAE.

The joint statement clarified that the announcement came following thorough evaluations by the competent authorities of the successful preventative measures currently in place and the recent positive developments.