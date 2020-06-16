UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Government: The UAE Announces Permission For Select Categories Of UAE Citizens And Residents To Travel To Select Countries From The 23rd Of June

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:30 AM

UAE Government: The UAE announces permission for select categories of UAE citizens and residents to travel to select countries from the 23rd of June

ABU DHABi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) A joint announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) stated that from the 23rd of June, select categories of UAE citizens and residents will be permitted to travel abroad to certain destinations. The statement also mentioned that the categories of people along with the approved destinations would be announced at a later date. Additionally, the UAE will facilitate travel inline with all the appropriate precautionary and preventative measures in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement mentioned that guidelines and procedures for travellers will be also announced and must be adhered to by both UAE citizens amd residents before they travel, during their stay abroad and on their return to the UAE.

The joint statement clarified that the announcement came following thorough evaluations by the competent authorities of the successful preventative measures currently in place and the recent positive developments.

Related Topics

UAE Ica Armenian Dram June Citizenship All From

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

4 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Colombia in fight against ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.