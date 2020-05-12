UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the path to the next normal, says Mohammad Al Gergawi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) DUBAI, 11th May, 2020 (WAM) – The future-oriented vision adopted by the country's leadership has placed the UAE in a better position to respond to the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, stated.

"Under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE is now well-geared for the post-COVID-19 world," Al Gergawi said, while addressing the UAE Government’s remote meeting which convened today under the title, "Preparing for the Post-COVID-19 Period," to discuss the impact of the health crisis on the country’s key sectors in terms of opportunities, challenges and future preparations.

"The wellbeing and safety of all UAE citizens and residents lie at the heart of our leadership's priorities," he said, noting that today's meeting translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the post-COVID-19 period, by focusing on drafting a plan that will "ensure the nation's fast recovery and put us back on track."

"Thanks to the support provided by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, our State is on the right track, effectively addressing the impact of the global pandemic across all sectors, entities and institutions," he added, praising the key role of the Supreme Council for National Security, represented in the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, led by H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.

"The UAE Government today is mandated to think beyond coronavirus, namely the path to the next normal, and how we can preserve our gains and protect our financial and human resources, as well as rearrange our national priorities, re-fuel our economy and maintain the decent life led by our citizens and residents," Al Gergawi said.

Al Gergawi mentioned three morals which, he said, should be learnt from the past two months. "The first is the pandemic has expedited the implementation of many future solutions which had been foreseen by the World Government Summit, and turned remote work into a reality, driven by the readiness of the UAE Government, which's now operating entirely remotely. Distance education has likewise become a reality fed by advanced technologies."

The second lesson is history confirms that global changes often occur after major events and what the world is currently witnessing is tantamount to a third world war, he said, stressing that after the crisis is over, there will be a new world order and geopolitical changes that will lead some countries to "turn increasingly inward in terms of manufacturing and food security, with advanced technologies to gain the upper hand as the major organising force in our daily activities; some economic sectors will decimate while others will emerge."

"The third lesson is that the crisis has provided a great opportunity to create a new model for governments that are more flexible, a government that can coexist with only available financial resources and can develop new resources to deal with rapid changes and different national priorities and ensure decent life for citizens," he added.