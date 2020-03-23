UrduPoint.com
UAE Government To Close Shopping Centres For Two Renewable Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:45 AM

UAE government to close shopping centres for two renewable weeks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The UAE has decided to close all commercial centres, and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetables markets for a renewable period of two weeks.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management said the decision, which excludes dealing with wholesalers, will come into force in 48 hours, will be subject to re-assessment.

Under the decision, restaurants will not be allowed to receive customers. Instead, their services will be limited to only conducting home deliveries.

