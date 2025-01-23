Open Menu

UAE Government, World Economic Forum Sign Partnership To Launch, Develop 'Global Regulatory Innovation Platform'

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 10:45 PM

UAE Government, World Economic Forum sign partnership to launch, develop 'Global Regulatory Innovation Platform'

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) In the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the World Economic Forum announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish and launch the Global Regulatory Innovation Platform (GRIP). This milestone agreement was announced during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, held in Davos, Switzerland, from 20–24 January 2025.

The platform aims to understand, evaluate, and design human-centered legislation that serves communities in an era of rapid technological and digital advancements. It will provide a supportive environment for regulatory innovation, equipping stakeholders with cutting-edge tools and methodologies to assess the readiness and effectiveness of legislative frameworks. Additionally, GRIP seeks to promote international collaboration on flexible governance models to address future challenges and opportunities.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Cabinet, and on behalf of the World Economic Forum by Alois Zwinggi, Managing Director of the Forum.

Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi stated: “The partnership with the World Economic Forum to establish and launch the Global Regulatory Innovation Platform embodies the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

This initiative reinforces the UAE’s role as a leading regional and global hub for international cooperation and supports global efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development, fostering stability, prosperity, and well-being for all communities.”

Al Hammadi added: “The platform aligns with the UAE’s forward-looking approach to fostering innovation across all sectors, particularly in legislative frameworks. Over recent years, this commitment has resulted in the UAE achieving an unprecedented milestone by modernizing over 80% of its national legislation, reflecting its adaptability and progressiveness.”

She emphasised the key objectives of the collaboration with the World Economic Forum, which include developing and launching the Future-Readiness Index for Legislation, publishing the Global Guide for Regulatory Innovation, building an international network of experts, policymakers, and legislators, enhancing the capacity of legislative professionals, and establishing a global knowledge platform for legislative innovation. The initiative will also organize dialogues on regulatory innovation and host the Global Legislative Forum.
Al Hammadi added: “The launch of GRIP enhances the UAE’s position as a global hub for international organizations, businesses, and institutions seeking a supportive and flexible regulatory environment. It also positions the UAE as a knowledge center and a platform for sharing expertise in cutting-edge legislative developments.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Guide Rashid Switzerland United Arab Emirates Hub January All From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates Global Aluminium joins World Economic For ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network

3 minutes ago
 UAE Government, World Economic Forum sign partners ..

UAE Government, World Economic Forum sign partnership to launch, develop 'Global ..

3 minutes ago
 DAVOS 2025: $7.1 billion for climate & health, yet ..

DAVOS 2025: $7.1 billion for climate & health, yet most impacted struggle

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi, Department of Health, World Economic Fo ..

Abu Dhabi, Department of Health, World Economic Forum partner to advance global ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes success of Omani mediation in releasi ..

UAE welcomes success of Omani mediation in releasing crew members from Galaxy Le ..

1 hour ago
 UAE targets AED1.3 trillion in cumulative FDI in s ..

UAE targets AED1.3 trillion in cumulative FDI in six years: Ministry of Investme ..

1 hour ago
10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s d ..

10 years CPF for Pakistan to address country’s development challenges: Martin ..

1 hour ago
 China demands investigation into killing of Chines ..

China demands investigation into killing of Chinese mine worker in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ..

Rubaba urges parents, teachers to fulfill tasks in ensuring access to education ..

1 hour ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF

Mohammad Afzaal Bhatti appointed as MD OPF

1 hour ago
 KP Govt decides to take action against substandard ..

KP Govt decides to take action against substandard food

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East