UAE Government, World Economic Forum To Organise 'Great Narrative' Meeting In November

Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The UAE government has announced that it will organise the "Great Narrative" meeting, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), in Dubai on 11-12 November 2021.

The meeting that brings together the world’s leading thinkers and futurists to exchange views and develop long-term perspectives that can help guide the creation of a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future for all.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that the "Great Narrative" meeting represents another milestone in the ever-growing partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the World Economic Forum, and reflects the critical role of global cooperation in mapping future trends, in order to build thriving communities and promote future readiness.

He further noted that the UAE government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is keen to actively participate in this global dialogue to help communities, individuals and governments co-create a better future and more diversified economy that can deliver sustainable development and shared prosperity for future generations.

On his part, Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said, "The pandemic has revealed the acute need to focus on the future and long-term health of our societies. The Great Narrative initiative and meeting in Dubai will be a powerful catalyst to shape the contours of a more prosperous and inclusive future for humanity that is also more respectful of nature. I thank Minister Al Gergawi and the UAE government for their support of this initiative that addresses the unprecedented challenges facing today’s world."

The event will bring together global thinkers and experts from a variety of disciplines including futurology, genetics, health, telemedicine, space, economy, business, urbanisation, environment, climate changes, amongst others.

The inspiring discussions and outcomes of the two-day meeting will be shared in a forthcoming book "The Great Narrative".

