UAE Grants 'Golden Residency' To Top High School Students, Their Families

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:15 PM

UAE grants 'Golden Residency' to top high school students, their families

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) The UAE government has announced the granting of a ten-year residency visa "Golden Residency" to outstanding high school graduates along with their families.

The move comes in appreciation of the efforts of outstanding students and their families, and within the framework of the UAE government's direction to create an attractive and encouraging environment for talented people.

Applications for Golden Residency are submitted through the Emirates Schools Establishment.

The Golden Residency is granted to outstanding students who have obtained an average rate of at least 95 percent in high school certificate from public or private schools, as well as to university students from inside or outside the country who have a cumulative GPA of no less than 3.75 or its equivalent in specific scientific disciplines. The visa will also include the students' families.

