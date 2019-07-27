UrduPoint.com
UAE Grants US$50 Million To Support Palestinians

Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2019) The UAE today announced a US$50 million donation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), as part of its commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

With this donation, UNRWA will provide health services to Palestinian refugees - namely mothers and children - implement educational programmes to ensure the youth have access to education, and deliver other services to more than five million Palestinians living in dire humanitarian conditions.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE also praised the efforts of Pierre Krahenbuhl, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, and agency employees who are working hard to ensure the provision of services, especially in light of the financial challenges the agency is facing.

The ministry also praised international donors for supporting the agency and ensuring the continuation of its vital work.

The ministry noted that the provision of educational services is a top priority for the UAE, and is in line with the country's foreign aid policy which views education as the main driving engine to the development and prosperity of people.

Over the last two years, the UAE provided more than US$364 million to support Palestinians, including $50 million to support UNRWA's education programme in 2018, and $2 million to provide fuel to stations supplying power to hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

