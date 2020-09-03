UrduPoint.com
UAE, Greece Foreign Ministers Discuss Developments In Eastern Mediterranean Region

Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed with Nikos Dendias, Foreign Minister of Greece, the strategic ties between the two countries and means of boosting them in all sectors.

This came over a phone call between the two top diplomats, wherein they touched on the latest developments in the region and discussed regional and global issues of common concern, foremost of which are the developments in the eastern Mediterranean region.

The two sides also reviewed the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the two countries' efforts to contain its spread. They also underlined the importance of supporting international efforts to develop a vaccine for the virus.

Sheikh Abdullah and Dendias discussed the UAE-Israel Peace Accord and its importance in enhancing peace and security for the peoples of the region.

The UAE Foreign Minister also affirmed the distinguished UAE-Greece ties, emphasising his keenness to boost them in all fronts.

