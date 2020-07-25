UAE, Greece host virtual edition of their 2nd strategic cooperation forum

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) The second edition of the UAE-Greece Strategic Cooperation Forum was held virtually to discuss ways of reinforcing the strategic ties between the two countries, and advancing cooperation in key fields of mutual interest.

The UAE-Greece Strategic Cooperation Forum was jointly chaired by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Adonis Georgiadis, Greece’s Minister of Development and Investments.

The virtual forum hosted close consultations through ministerial and subcommittee tracks, in the areas of political cooperation and international humanitarian development, trade and investments, culture, energy, digital cooperation, and agriculture.

The UAE’s ministerial delegation included Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.

The subcommittee track was chaired by senior officials from both sides, with more than 70 representatives of the public and private sectors in both countries.

The forum also witnessed the signing of several bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in the areas of international cooperation, small and medium-sized enterprises and innovation, digital cooperation, cultural and creative industries, as well as the launch of the UAE-Greece Joint Action Plan for Tourism (2020-2022).

In addition, Eagle Hills and TEMES have agreed on the joint development of 1.8 million square metres of land in the eastern Messinia region in Greece. Development plans include mixed use resort hotel concepts, signature sports and recreation facilities, entertainment, and golf course offering and a themed community of second-home properties. Total envisaged investment is expected to reach EUR500 million.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Jaber stated that the forum highlights "the directives of the leadership of the two countries to advance their bilateral ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership", and that after the success of the forum’s first edition in Athens, it was decided that the second edition would be held remotely to further advance UAE-Greek cooperation.

He also added that the forum’s virtual format "accelerates and expands the communication between representatives of the two countries, in light of the new reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The second edition of the UAE-Greece Strategic Cooperation Forum was convened after the success achieved by its first edition in Athens last February, which witnessed the participation of a high-level Emirati delegation headed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, who was received by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.