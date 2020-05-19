UAE, Greece ministers discuss culture agenda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Means to bolster cultural ties between the UAE and Greece were discussed over a virtual meeting on Monday by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Lina G. Mendoni, Minister of Culture and Sport.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi brief the Greek Minister on the precautionary measures carried out by the UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the cultural and creative sector has embarked on initiatives and incentives that contribute to ongoing creative development during this time.

She emphasised the importance of solidarity and cooperation across cultural and creative fields to limit the impact of coronavirus on the arts and culture sectors, as well as the need to support artists, creatives and intellectuals.

For her part, Mendoni presented the measures taken by Greece to mitigate the impact COVID-19 has placed on the sector.

The Greek minister noted that over 100,000 individuals, mostly small businesses, work in the country's arts and culture industry. She went on to say that Greece seeks to portray its culture sector via the digital space, adding that the Ministry of Culture and sports has invited digital and creative content creators to take part in a one million Euros initiative.

The two sides exchanged talks on how the two countries can bolster cultural and heritage ties between them, as well as forging closer relationships and knowledge exchange in the archaeology discipline.

Al Kaabi and Mendoni set an agenda for bilateral cooperation to be carried out by the two countries, to open up new prospects for the creative landscape's development.