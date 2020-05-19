UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Greece Ministers Discuss Culture Agenda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:45 PM

UAE, Greece ministers discuss culture agenda

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Means to bolster cultural ties between the UAE and Greece were discussed over a virtual meeting on Monday by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and Lina G. Mendoni, Minister of Culture and Sport.

During the meeting, Al Kaabi brief the Greek Minister on the precautionary measures carried out by the UAE during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the cultural and creative sector has embarked on initiatives and incentives that contribute to ongoing creative development during this time.

She emphasised the importance of solidarity and cooperation across cultural and creative fields to limit the impact of coronavirus on the arts and culture sectors, as well as the need to support artists, creatives and intellectuals.

For her part, Mendoni presented the measures taken by Greece to mitigate the impact COVID-19 has placed on the sector.

The Greek minister noted that over 100,000 individuals, mostly small businesses, work in the country's arts and culture industry. She went on to say that Greece seeks to portray its culture sector via the digital space, adding that the Ministry of Culture and sports has invited digital and creative content creators to take part in a one million Euros initiative.

The two sides exchanged talks on how the two countries can bolster cultural and heritage ties between them, as well as forging closer relationships and knowledge exchange in the archaeology discipline.

Al Kaabi and Mendoni set an agenda for bilateral cooperation to be carried out by the two countries, to open up new prospects for the creative landscape's development.

Related Topics

Sports Exchange UAE Greece Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold price hits record high of Rs 97,000 per tola ..

25 minutes ago

ADAFSA continues food shipment inspections at bord ..

32 minutes ago

Lin Dan v Lee Chong Wei: how badminton's great riv ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistani student defends PhD thesis via video con ..

41 minutes ago

Afghan Intelligence officials killed in Taliban ca ..

51 minutes ago

TECNO’s “Double Your Happiness” Online Lucky ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.