UAE, Greece sign MoU on culture, creative sector

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, signed a virtual Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Lina G. Mendoni, Minister of Culture and sports of Greece, to reinforce the cultural and creative cooperation between the UAE and Greece.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the UAE-Greece Strategic Cooperation Forum, which was held remotely.

During the signing, Al Kaabi pointed out that the MoU is an advanced step in the developing bilateral ties between the two countries in the cultural and creative industries, noting the importance of international cooperation in drafting new policies and mechanisms that will open promising opportunities for the creative economy.

"The MoU will promote business partnerships between artists, innovators and entrepreneurs in the culture and creative sector, as well as offer financing and investment opportunities to encourage the production of joint programmes and trademarks, and the marketing of creative products between the two countries," she said.

The MoU also aims to encourage the exchange of best practices related to the creative economy, and encourage artists, cultural professionals, innovators, museums and institutions to share knowledge within the sector.

Pursuant to the MoU, both sides will provide information on programmes, education, training and capacity building, as well as data on market research, policy trends and cooperation in developing related skills and drafting relevant mechanisms, to expand visits by artists and cultural professionals between the two countries.

Both sides will also cooperate in the areas of architecture, performance arts, fine arts, digital cinema, animation, development of games, literature and publishing, cultural heritage, museums and cultural institutions.