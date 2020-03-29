UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Gross Bank Assets Up To AED3.095 Trillion In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

UAE gross bank assets up to AED3.095 trillion in February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The UAE gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, rallied 0.5 percent from AED3.080.3 trillion in January 2020 to AED3.095.3 trillion by the end of the following month, figures by the UAE Central Bank have shown.

Gross credit in the banking system likewise grew 0.5 pct from AED1.736.9 trillion by the end of January 2020 to AED1.745.

5 trillion in February, with total bank deposits going up by AED1.8 billion driven by a rise in residents’ deposits, by AED3.6 bn.

In the meantime, CBUAE announced that the Money Supply aggregate M3 edged up 0.2 percent from AED1.689.7 trillion at the end of January to AED1.693.7 in February, driven by an increase of AED4.5 bn in government deposit, despite the decrease in the Money Supply aggregate M1 and Money Supply aggregate M2.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Money January February 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior extends National Disinfection ..

6 minutes ago

Vivo Extends the Warranty of its Smartphones in Pa ..

11 minutes ago

CPHGC Supports the Fight Against Coronavirus

14 minutes ago

Canada Prime Minister says no air, train travel fo ..

7 minutes ago

&#039;Ta’awon Al Haq 12&#039; military drills co ..

36 minutes ago

Turkey coronavirus deaths pass 100: Health ministe ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.