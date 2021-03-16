UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Gross Bank Assets Up To AED3.172 Trillion By End Of January

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAE gross bank assets up to AED3.172 trillion by end of January

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) The UAE gross bank assets, including bankers’ acceptances, rallied to AED3.172 trillion by the end of January 2021, figures by the Central Bank of the UAE have shown.

Gross credit in the banking system likewise grew from AED1.779 trillion by the end of December 2020 to AED1.779.2 trillion in January 2021, with total bank deposits going up to AED1.876.3 trillion driven by a rise in residents’ savings, from AED1.884.5 trillion in December.

In the meantime, the apex bank announced that the Money Supply aggregate M3 edged down to AED1.768.7 trillion at the end of January from AED1.

769.3 in December 2020. In the meantime, Money Supply aggregate M1 increased 2.3 pct to AED613.6 bn as compared to December 2020 due to an AED1 billion increase in monetary deposits and cash in circulation outside banks. Money Supply aggregate M2 rose as well to AED1.489 trillion as compared to AED1.478.5 trillion during the reference period due to the increase in M1 and despite the drop in quasi-monetary deposits.

M1 means Currency in circulation outside banks (currency Issued - cash at banks) plus monetary deposits; while M2 means M1 plus quasi-monetary deposits. M3 means M2 plus government deposits

Related Topics

UAE Bank Money January December 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Forest dept plants 820,919 saplings across divisio ..

3 seconds ago

KP Govt cancels NTS teachers screening test over p ..

7 seconds ago

Former culture, tourism official indicted on corru ..

8 minutes ago

Pandemic led to higher air quality in 2020

8 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Confirms Support for Afghan ..

12 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 inpatients in Bulgaria hits hig ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.